Watch Live: San Diego County health leaders update COVID-19 response

SAN DIEGO — County health leaders are holding a 2:30 p.m. news conference Monday as they wait for guidance on the effects of San Diego County’s removal from the state’s coronavirus watch list.

The county continued to make progress this weekend, with a case rate of 81.8 positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 people Saturday, below the state’s 100 per 100,000 guideline.

San Diego County was officially removed from the state’s monitoring list Aug. 18, setting in motion a 14-day countdown that could see K-12 students back in the classroom as soon as Sept. 1, depending on the decisions of individual school districts.

The county said no other businesses can reopen until the state provides further guidance.