4 arrested as protesters stand in solidarity with Kenosha in downtown gathering

SAN DIEGO — Four people were arrested Friday as protesters took to the streets of downtown San Diego in solidarity with rallies across the nation.

A group gathered at San Diego Police Department headquarters Friday evening to show support for Kenosha, a southeastern Wisconsin city in a state of unrest after a 29-year-old Black man was shot multiple times by a police officer last weekend.

San Diego Police Department said on Twitter that officers tried to stop a car that ran a red light while following protesters before 7 p.m. Police said protesters gathered near the traffic stop and at some point, someone in the crowd sprayed a chemical irritant at a line of officers.

Video from FOX 5 showed a scuffle. Police say four people were arrested, including one for battery on an officer and resisting arrest. The other three were arrested for resisting or obstructing officers, the department said.

The police department later said someone in the crowd was shining a laser at their officers and helicopter.

“Both of these acts are ILLEGAL and INCREDIBLY UNSAFE to our officers and flight crew,” SDPD said on Twitter.

That person was arrested, the police department said.

Demonstrations are ongoing this week in Kenosha and cities across the country in the fallout of the Sunday police shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake remains hospitalized after being shot seven times in the back by officer Rusten Sheskey and his family now says he is paralyzed from the waist down, according to media reports.

The incident remains under investigation, local authorities say, but the Kenosha police union said Friday that Blake fought with officers prior to the shooting, the Associated Press reported.

But it has sparked the latest call for police reform in a year of several high-profile incidents, including the police killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd; Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman gunned down by police in her home; and the slaying of Georgia man Ahmaud Arbery by armed white residents in February.

Friday’s protest in San Diego got underway after about 5 p.m.

