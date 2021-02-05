Watch Live: Police, family of missing Chula Vista mom ask community for help

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy will hold a news conference alongside May “Maya” Millete’s family seeking information on her whereabouts.

Millete was last seen around 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at her home in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos in Chula Vista.

Supporters are expected to gather near the building with signs featuring phrases such as “We want answers.” Police plan to provide an update on the case at around 10:30 a.m.

“What we’re hoping for is that they have answers that we are moving forward because we feel like we’ve been stuck in the same position for a month,” said Richard Drouaillet, Millete’s brother-in-law.

