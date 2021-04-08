Watch Live: Police chase minivan driver through South Bay

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are chasing a driver through the South Bay Thursday afternoon.

The driver of a light-colored minivan with a dark stripe could be seen trailed by officers as they headed north on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, transferred to Interstate 805 and then exited on Orange Avenue shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The van did not appear to be traveling at high speeds as it wound through side streets, though it did use the bike lane to pass stopped traffic and later ignored a red light.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the chase, which began around 1 p.m.

SkyFOX is overhead tracking the chase and FOX 5 has reached out to Chula Vista Police Department, which did not immediately provide further information.

