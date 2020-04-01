Calif. classrooms officially closed for rest of school year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom and state education leaders made official Wednesday what many parents and students had already assumed: Schools will not resume in-person instruction in California this academic year.

Newsom emphasized that the decision to keep kids off campus did not represent the “end of the school year.”

“Schools are closed, but classes are in,” the governor said, encouraging students and parents to ramp up their education efforts at home.

The state has given overarching guidelines to school districts on how to handle remote instruction and is continuing to fund free- and reduced-lunch programs. Find state resources for at-home learning by clicking here, including information about internet connections, services for students with disabilities and more.

You can find more details about San Diego Unified School District’s at-home learning programs and food services by clicking here.

Newsom reported over 8,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in California, though some independent tallies already range higher. Of that group, Newsom said 1,855 people were hospitalized and 774 are in intensive care units.