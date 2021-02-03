State joins feds in effort to speed vaccine distribution

OAKLAND, Calif. — California is joining with the federal government to open two new vaccination centers as test areas for President Joe Biden’s effort to create 100 mass vaccination sites nationwide in 100 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Newsom said that the sites at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum and California State University, Los Angeles, will be jointly run with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The move comes as California’s most deadly pandemic surge eases but as the state struggles with vaccine shortages in a race to vaccinate the most vulnerable. Newsom promoted the new sites as part of the larger effort to target communities that might otherwise be left behind.

Newsom also said that a website to sign up for vaccines that was rolled out two weeks ago in San Diego and Los Angeles counties will soon be available for the rest of the state. He said the “My Turn” website pilot launch has been a success.

Check back for updates on this developing story.