Newsom forms group of experts to review vaccines once approved

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that a new group has been formed to review any vaccine that gets federal approval before the state distributes any doses.
Newsom said the group, made up of experts, will verify a vaccine is safe before it’s distributed in the state.
California is already planning for a mass vaccine distribution sometime in 2021, but not this calendar year, Newsom said. The first to get the new vaccine will be those most at-risk for the virus, including elderly or in nursing homes, people with disabilities, essential workers, minorities and those who are incarcerated.
