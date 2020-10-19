Newsom forms group of experts to review vaccines once approved

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a a news conference about the state’s efforts on the homelessness crisis on January 16, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that a new group has been formed to review any vaccine that gets federal approval before the state distributes any doses.

Newsom said the group, made up of experts, will verify a vaccine is safe before it’s distributed in the state.

California is already planning for a mass vaccine distribution sometime in 2021, but not this calendar year, Newsom said. The first to get the new vaccine will be those most at-risk for the virus, including elderly or in nursing homes, people with disabilities, essential workers, minorities and those who are incarcerated.

