SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Supreme Court Monday upheld the conviction of a death row inmate found guilty of hiring another man to shoot and kill his fiancee in Alpine 20 years ago.

Michael William Flinner applied for a life insurance policy for 18- year-old Tamra Keck, then arranged for his former employee, Haron Ontiveros, to kill her on June 11, 2000, according to the ruling.