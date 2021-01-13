Watch Live: Mayor Todd Gloria to deliver State of the City address

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will outline plans for his first year in office Wednesday night during his inaugural State of the City address.

The address is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Mayor Todd Gloria will virtually deliver his inaugural State of the City address tonight. I’ll have all the details and highlights @fox5sandiego — Kelsey Christensen (@KelseyReports) January 14, 2021

The Gloria File

Gloria, 42, was sworn in as San Diego’s 37th mayor in December after defeating former City Councilwoman and fellow Democrat Barbara Bry in November’s election. Succeeding Republican Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Gloria is the city’s first openly LGBTQ person and the first person of color to hold the office.

He’s previously held roles as assemblyman for the state’s 78th State Assembly District, city councilman and interim mayor in 2013.

Gloria delivered a State of the City speech in 2014 after embattled Mayor Bob Filner stepped down.

Thus far in his tenure, Gloria has signed an executive order calling for enforcement action on violators of state and local public health guidance, temporarily extended a franchise agreement with San Diego Gas & Electric after rejecting a long-term bid to provide gas and electric services, appointed the city’s first chief innovation officer and unveiled a portion of the new West Mission Bay Drive Bridge and a pedestrian plaza at Balboa Park.

He’s also been vocal about the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol that killed five people, including a San Diego woman.

