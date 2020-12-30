Watch Live: Mayor Gloria to sign executive order to enforce public health guidance

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is expected to sign an executive order Wednesday calling for enforcement action on violators of state and local public health guidance amid a groundswell of COVID-19 cases that has strained area hospitals.

Gloria also plans to announce limiting parking enforcement as the regional stay-at-home order was extended by state public health officials on Tuesday, according to a release from Gloria’s office.

He is slated to sign the order in an event starting at 3:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said four-week projections indicate incoming COVID-19 patients are expected to continue exceeding ICU capacity in the region. Ghaly said the four-week projections are evaluated daily, and the region can emerge from the stay-at- home order whenever the projection indicates a region’s ICU capacity will rise above 15%.

Projections are based on four factors: current ICU capacity, the region’s seven-day average daily new case rate, the transmission rate and the rate of ICU admissions.

The region is expected to remain under the order for weeks to come, as health officials anticipate case numbers and hospitalizations will keep rising throughout January based on gatherings that likely occurred for Christmas and will again for New Year’s Eve despite warnings.

California also extended the stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley. Four of the five regions carved out by the state are under stay-at-home orders, covering 98% of the state’s population.

Only far northern California is not under a stay-at-home order.

The Southern California region covers San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Most broadly, the order bars gatherings of people from different households.

Check back for updates on this developing story.