Mayor Faulconer gives update on COVID-19 response, Mission Valley sale

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will provide an update Friday on the city’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to reacting to the now-approved sale of the Mission Valley stadium site.

City Council unanimously approved the sale to San Diego State University for $86.2 million, a move of some significance following nearly 18 months of negotiations between city leaders and the university. Several local officials said Friday the vote charts a new path for the stadium site, which includes an extension of SDSU’s campus as well as affordable housing units and recreation space.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

