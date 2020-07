SAN DIEGO – Several high-ranking U.S. Marine Corps officials including Gen. David Berger are holding a news conference Friday following a training accident Thursday evening that killed at least one Marine and left eight others missing.

Berger and Lt. Gen. Joseph L. Osterman, commanding general of the San Diego-based 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, are scheduled to address the incident.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

