La Mesa officials discuss racially charged arrest at trolley station

LA MESA, Calif. — La Mesa city officials Wednesday released office body camera video of an arrest last week of a young black man near Grossmont Transit Center.

The incident prompted an anti-police-brutality protest in the town on Saturday that devolved into looting and arson that night.

At an afternoon news conference at City Hall, Mayor Mark Arapostathis also announced that his city’s police department was joining the San Diego Police Department in banning the use of the carotid restraint while taking suspects into custody.

Arapostathis said the the city was continuing it’s 7 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew through this coming Sunday.

A video posted on Instagram and YouTube Wednesday night shows an encounter between the officer and a man near the Grossmont Trolley Station. The nearly six-minute video begins when the man and the officer are already arguing, standing face-to-face. It does not show what led up to the confrontation, including why the officer approached the man in the first place.

The police officer involved in the confrontation, whose name has not been released, was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into the incident, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

The incident happened two days after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was shown on video struggling to breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. That incident has sparked more than a week of protests in cities around the nation.