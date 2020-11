SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A report published Monday by a team of researchers, including some from UC San Diego, found that wearing a mask is unlikely to cause any issues with shortness of breath or otherwise diminish lung function.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a facemask helps limit the spread of COVID-19 by reducing respiratory droplets and aerosols spewed into the air when people breathe, talk, laugh, sneeze or cough. The physical barrier created by masks has prompted concerns that they might impair the cardiopulmonary system by making it harder to breathe, altering the flow of inhaled oxygen and exhaled carbon dioxide and increasing dyspnea -- a medical term describing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity.