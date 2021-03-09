Watch Live: Gov. Newsom to deliver State of the State address from Dodger Stadium

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom will say during his State of the State address that the pandemic will end soon. But when it does, Newsom will say that “we’re not going back to normal” because “normal accepts inequity.”

That’s according to excerpts from Newsom’s speech that the governor’s office released Tuesday. The event featuring the governor’s address begins at 6 p.m.

Newsom, 53, is scheduled to deliver the address at Dodger Stadium as he faces a likely recall election later this year, fueled by widespread anger over his handling of the pandemic.

The excerpts don’t include major new announcements but highlight the work Newsom and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature have already done. That includes passing a $7.6 billion state stimulus package.

He is expected to tout the state’s mass-vaccination sites — including Dodger Stadium and San Diego’s Petco Park — and discuss the push to return students to classrooms this year.

Noting parents are “desperate” for a reopening date, Newsom plans to argue that the conversation has shifted from “whether to reopen, to when.“

“And that ‘when’ is now upon us,” he said in excerpts of the speech released Tuesday.

This week, Newsom hinted that the speech will be different from his previous two, both shorter in length and not as packed with policy announcements.

Last year, Newsom focused much of his 45-minute address on the issue of homelessness. He also plans to touch on the subject this year, pushing for the state to address “the biggest pressure most families face—housing and housing stability.”

