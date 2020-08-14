Watch Live: Gov. Newsom holds Friday coronavirus briefing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to hold a news briefing at noon Friday to update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing comes as San Diego County officials await word on if the county returned its third straight day with a case count under 100 for every 100,000 residents, a critical metric the state follows to determine the spread of the virus. If that is the case, it starts a 14-day clock until area school districts again can consider reopening for in-person instruction.

The earliest possible date that could happen is Aug. 28, said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, during a Thursday news conference.

County officials also require guidance from Newsom’s office on state mandates allowing some businesses to operate indoors.

Check back for updates on this developing story.