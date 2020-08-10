Watch Live: Gov. Gavin Newsom to hold Monday coronavirus news briefing

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to hold a news briefing Monday to update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The briefing comes on the heels of the departure of Dr. Sonia Angell, director and state public health officer for the California Department of Public Health. Angell resigned from her role Sunday without explanation following a recent technical glitch that delayed the state’s reporting of COVID-19 data.
California’s Health and Human Services Agency has selected an acting health director and an acting public health officer to replace Angell, according to the Associated Press.
As of Sunday, the state had reported 554,160 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began as well as 10,293 deaths. A total of 38 counties including San Diego County remain under state guidelines implemented by Newsom in mid-July, closing indoor operations in various sectors such as salons, malls, gyms and places of worship.
The news conference is scheduled to get underway at noon.
Check back for updates on this developing story.