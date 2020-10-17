Watch Live: Fire crews respond to reignited North County house fire

SAN DIEGO – Fire crews Friday are battling a reignited house fire in the 800 block of Via Rancho Parkway in Escondido.

Flames reignited at the property just after 5:30 p.m., according to Escondido Fire.

The home was evacuated and everyone made it out safely, authorities said.

The first fire at the property was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Investigators believe the fire sparked in the home’s garage, then spread throughout the attic, EFD spokesman Jeff Murdock said.

Four residents were able to escape the house unharmed, but one of the family’s cats died, Murdock said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.