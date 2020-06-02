Family of woman shot in face during protest wants officer punished

LA MESA (CNS) – The family of a San Diego grandmother who reportedly was shot in the face by a law enforcement rubber bullet or bean bag round during a weekend police brutality protest in La Mesa Tuesday called for the officer invovled to be held responsible.

Two sons of 59-year-old protesters George Floydwill spoke at an early-afternoon news conference outside La Mesa police headquarters to demand “swift and decisive action” against the officer who fired the projectile, which struck her in the forehead.

A La Mesa Police Department representative was not immediately available for comment.

Leslie Furcron is seen in photos provided by her family

Cellphone video that has since gone viral shows Furcron lying on the ground among shouting demonstrators attending the Saturday evening protest, blood streaming down her face.

Furcron remains hospitalized in an intensive-care unit in a medically induced coma and may lose one of her eyes, according to a statement from her family and their attorney.