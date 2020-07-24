El Cajon theater official addresses allegations of abuse made by former students

EL CAJON, Calif. – Officials from an El Cajon-based theater arts program, which recently has been the subject of sexual misconduct allegations from former students, plan to address the claims in a news conference on Friday.

At least two former students of the Christian Youth Theater have retained San Diego-based attorney Jessica Pride who announced their intentions to sue the theater company for child sexual abuse claims dating back to 2006.

The San Diego Police Dept. confirmed this week the department’s Sex Crimes Unit has opened an investigation involving CYT. No criminal charges have been filed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.