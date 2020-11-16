Desmond, local businesses rally to protest virus restrictions

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond Monday is holding a rally with local business owners to protest new restrictions put into place as the county dropped down into the state’s purple reopening tier.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the County Administration Center.

New restrictions went into place for various industries Saturday after the county dropped down into the most restrictive tier amid a surge in recent coronavirus cases. The county reported 833 new virus cases Monday — its sixth consecutive day with 600 or more new cases.

On Sunday, the county reported a single-day record of 1,087 new cases.

