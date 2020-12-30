Firefighter, 4 others injured in College Grove area house fire

SAN DIEGO – Five people including one San Diego firefighter were hospitalized Wednesday in a house fire near the College Grove area.

The fire in the 6200 block of Romo Street was reported at about 5:30 p.m., authorities say. Crews had the fire knocked down by about 6 p.m.

Three children and one adult were taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center. The children were being treated for smoke inhalation while the adult was injured after jumping from a second-story window.

A firefighter suffered a minor burn injury in the blaze and was transported to Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.

Additional information including the cause of the fire was not immediately available.

2nd alarm house fire at 6200 Romo St. in the College Grove area. Several SDFD and @heartlandfire crews actively fighting the fire. Please avoid the area. #romofire #firefighter pic.twitter.com/YUWhhQwSet — SDFD (@SDFD) December 31, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.