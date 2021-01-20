Firefighters stop spread of Carlsbad fire, evacuations continue

Firefighters were working to knock down a roughly half-acre wildfire on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, that has forced some local residents to evacuate the area. (SkyFOX)

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Firefighters have halted the forward spread of an approximately 1.5-acre brush fire Wednesday in Carlsbad that forced a number of residents to evacuate the area.

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews were called to the area of Park Drive and Marina Drive. At least 10 units are responding to the blaze which officials say it burning uphill against the wind. At about 3:20 p.m., crews stopped the spread of the fire and assessments are underway for potential damage, according to SoCal Air Operations.

No injuries have been confirmed in the fire and no structural damage has been reported as a result of the blaze, which has been dubbed the Park Fire.

Police issued an emergency notification for people in the area to evacuate, including:

All houses from Adams Street and Park Drive to Highland Drive;

All of Bristol Cove and Capri;

Houses on Seabluff Circle and Coastline Avenue;

Hillside Drive north, Neblina Drive east, Cove Drive south, and Hoover Street west.

Authorities also are asking residents to stay clear of the train behind Sunnyhill Drive. Evacuees are being directed to go to The Shoppes of Carlsbad west parking lot where the Red Cross is on hand, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

“Please work with emergency responders and follow instructions,” the department said in a tweet.

Hospice of North Coast on Pio Pico Drive near where the fire is burning said they are evacuating residents.

