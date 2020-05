SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The University of California Board of Regents voted Thursday to suspend the requirement for SAT and ACT scores for students applying for admission as freshmen to its nine campuses, which include UC San Diego, through fall 2024.

The plan is to create a new test that better reflects preparedness and is equitable to all applicants. However, if a new test does not meet specified criteria in time for fall 2025 admission, UC will do away with the standardized testing requirement for California students. Details have not yet been worked out for out-of-state and international students beginning in 2025.