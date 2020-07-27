County reports 523 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

SAN DIEGO — County health officials said Monday that 523 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday but no additional deaths from the virus have been reported since Sunday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, San Diego County has logged 27,507 cases of coronavirus and 533 deaths, for a death rate of 2%, County Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. Of those who have died, 51% were female and 49% were male, and 95% of the patients who died had underlying medical conditions that contributed to their deaths, Wooten said.

There have been 237 group outbreaks in San Diego County, Wooten said. Most of the outbreaks, 59 or 52%, occurred in community settings, she said. About 28%, or 31 outbreaks happened in non-skilled nursing facilities and 22, or 20% happened in skilled nursing facilities. Of the 237 outbreaks, 125 or 53% are no longer active, but 112 or 47% are still active outbreaks, Wooten said.

