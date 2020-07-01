Watch Live: County officials to hold COVID-19 news briefing

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County officials are holding a news briefing Wednesday to provide an update on the county’s response to COVID-19 as municipalities statewide are making adjustments to halt the spread of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Riverside and Santa Barbara — are being asked to close many indoor spaces ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend. The order applies to spaces inside of establishments such as restaurants, wineries and movie theaters while outdoor areas can continue to operate.

San Diego County was not on the state’s list of impacted areas, but will be affected as officials are closing parking lots at state beaches in Southern California.

Wednesday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Scheduled to appear are County Board of Supervisors Chairman Greg Cox, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher and County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten as well as two officials from UC San Diego Health including CEO Patty Maysent and Dr. Francesca Torriani, an infectious disease specialist.

