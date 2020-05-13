County: 117 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths; officials disagree with casinos reopening

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County health officials reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths Wednesday as local leaders say increased testing efforts show the area’s trajectory trending in the right direction.

The 117 new cases represent roughly 3% of the 3,571 daily tests reported. The county’s 14-day rolling average continues to trend downward, now sitting at 4.9%, according to officials. More than half of the county’s positive cases have been recorded in individuals aged between 20 and 49 years old.

To date, the county and its health partners have conducted more than 88,000 tests for coronavirus.

Of the five new deaths, they were recorded in people aged between 56 and 97 years old. All five deaths were in individuals with underlying medical conditions, county public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county is on a “pathway” to continue the reopening of its economy and its various sectors. Fletcher noted that as the county’s posture changes on some business reopenings, county officials “will not immediately know the impact of that change,” as it takes time for the coronavirus to spread and its symptoms to become apparent.

“We are trying to move forward as one region as best we can,” he said.

One sector the county is not ready to reopen is casinos, according to Wooten. The public health officer said the county “does not agree” with Native American gaming tribes in San Diego planning to reopen as early as May 18, and they’re working with the CDC to “address this issue further.”

Wooten said reopening casinos “will cause a risk to the public’s health.”

“If they do open and ignore our request not to open, we would have to ensure they put stringent practices in place to protect the public,” she said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.