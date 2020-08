LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) -- Dozens of anti-border wall activists braved triple-digit heat on Saturday to paint a giant "Defund the Wall" street mural in front of the federal courthouse in downtown Laredo.

By the afternoon, the volunteers who are part of the grassroots No Border Wall Coalition had painted most of the bright yellow 30-foot letters — the same as the proposed height of the border wall that the Trump administration wants to build here. They were expected to finish Sunday and also paint the words "Fund Our Future."