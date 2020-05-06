County: 159 new positive COVID cases in San Diego, 8 more deaths

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials reported Wednesday 159 new positive tests for COVID-19 as well as eight more deaths, bringing the county’s total now to nearly 160.

With the new cases, the county now has tallied 4,319 positive tests for coronavirus, according to the county’s Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. The 159 new cases were out of 2,260 tests performed since Tuesday, meaning about 7% of those tested were positive. The county previously stated its goal for testing ultimately would be roughly 5,200 tests a day.

Of the eight new deaths, seven were men aged between their 40s and 80s and the three women were in their 70s and 80s. Preexisting conditions for the deceased were not immediately disclosed.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said reported testing kinks Tuesday at sites in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Grossmont were worked out by Wednesday. Those sites now allow residents to make online appointments to get tested for the virus, though they remain booked through the end of the week, Fletcher said.

County officials urged residents that the best option for testing is through an individual’s health care provider before seeking out a county testing site. Residents also may call 211 to discuss options.

The county and its health partners have conducted nearly 66,000 tests in total for COVID-19, Fletcher said. The county also is reporting it currently has 195 individuals utilizing public health motel rooms.

Of the individuals utilizing the San Diego Convention Center, they have accounted for 36 total positive tests and no deaths.

