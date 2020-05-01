Watch Live: County leaders provide daily coronavirus news briefing

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County leaders will give their daily coronavirus news briefing Friday, a day after announcing some easing of guidelines for local parks and golf courses while tightening some others.

On Thursday, County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said parks will begin to open Friday, leaving it to individual cities to determine which to open and when. But this week, the county also extended its stay-at-home owner indefinitely and launched new rules requiring county residents to wear face coverings in public settings.

Fletcher is scheduled to speak Friday along with Chairman Greg Cox and County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

