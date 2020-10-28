Competing rallies held before Carlsbad Unified board meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Two competing rallies are happening Wednesday ahead of a meeting held by the Carlsbad Unified School District’s board.

Parents and community members are holding a “We Stand With Teachers” rally near Sage Creek High School, the site of the evening’s board meeting. They are calling on district leaders to provide more PPE and “better plans for reopening schools” during the ongoing pandemic.

The other held by Carlsbad Families for Reopening Schools is petitioning the district to reopen schools for in-person learning.

