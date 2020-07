SAN DIEGO – Firefighters halted a 3-acre vegetation fire Thursday afternoon off state Route 125 near the Sweetwater water treatment facility, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The department said firefighters were on the scene with the Chula Vista Fire Dept. just before 1:30 p.m. At that time, they reported the fire had a moderate rate of spread.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

#SweetwaterFire [update] The forward rate of spread has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/roQfOS1wuH — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 30, 2020

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene with @chulavistaFD of a vegetation fire off 125N near the Sweetwater Treatment Facility. 3 acres, moderate rate of spread. #SweetwaterFire pic.twitter.com/zXnQiIRyJW — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 30, 2020

Check back for updates on this developing story.