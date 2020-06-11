Watch Live: 20-acre brush fire in Jamul prompts evacuation order

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego have issued an evacuation order for Skyline Truck Trail and are closing parts of the road as crews are working to contain a nearby brush fire.
The evacuation order applies for the area between the 15600 block and the 17700 block of the road. There’s also a “hard road closure” on Skyline Truck Trail between Lawson Valley Road and Honey Springs Road, according to Cal Fire.
The fire is reported to be burning about 20 acres, the department said in a tweet.
It is growing at “moderate rate of spread” and there is a structure threatened by the blaze, according to the department.
