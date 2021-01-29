Watch Live: 1 dead, 7 injured in San Ysidro water rescue

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue Friday in San Ysidro where at least one person has died and two others were hospitalized.

San Diego firefighters were requested by U.S. Border Patrol to rescue an individual stuck in a grate in the water in the area of East San Ysidro Boulevard and Rail Court, the department said. Upon arrival, crews located a person who wasn’t stuck along with several others.

Seven patients were pulled from the water by about 5:10 p.m. Of those, three were transported to a local hospital and the other four requested not to go. None have been publicly identified.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

