WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Federal leaders are shifting their tone on the COVID-19 pandemic as case rates drop and restrictions lift across the country. But some are pushing for them to go further in rolling back COVID rules.

Organizers of a trucker convoy protesting pandemic mandates met with Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., on Tuesday. Brian Brase, one of the leaders of the “People’s Convoy,” says they have a straightforward list of demands.

“We’re going to continue going until the vaccine mandate and the state of emergency is lifted. Period,” Brase said.

Both Cruz and Johnson praised the convoy leaders and said they also want the Biden administration to reverse their policies.

“I’ll tell you what difference it makes. It makes a difference to everyone who’s lost their jobs over these mandates,” Cruz said.

Last week, the Senate narrowly approved resolutions to end the federal state of emergency and end the vaccine mandate for health care workers.

“We shouldn’t have mandates to wear masks. We shouldn’t have mandates to get vaccines. What we should have is give people good information and they’ll make good informed decisions,” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said.

The resolutions are unlikely to even be brought up in the House. Even if they passed, the White House has said President Joe Biden would veto them.

“If he vetoes, it just shows how out of touch he is with the American people,” Brase said.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., says strong COVID policies are the reason the country is in a better place in the pandemic.

“I was glad to see that the mask mandates were taken down, but it has to be driven by science,” Warner said.

He disagrees with how the truckers are protesting.

“They say they want freedom? Well they ought to allow the people in this region the freedom to go to work, get their kids to school, go to the store without impediment,” Warner said.

Even if the convoy doesn’t change any minds, the advocates feel sharing their message is important.

“The whole purpose of the people’s convoy is to awaken the American people to what’s happening,” Sen. Johnson said.