WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House lawmakers have left town without reaching an agreement on additional Ukraine funding.

“We’re a democracy, we push back against authoritarian dictators who threaten peace and stability in the world,” said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Jeffries blames Republicans for the deadlock on the supplemental aid package.

“There is a pro-Putin caucus that has increasingly taken over the Republican party, ” Jeffries said.

Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin is calling on GOP lawmakers to support more aid.

“We need to support them in that effort,” she said.

Earlier this week, Ukraine’s president asked the U.S. to give his country what it needs to have a fighting chance.

But Zelenskyy’s visit to Washington this week did little to win over GOP lawmakers.

“We have to, in this conflict, ask what is in America’s national interest here?” said, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Vance argues that aiding Ukraine could create long-term problems.

“I think it’s going to turn Ukraine into a permanent rump state, effectively a welfare client of the United States of America, ” he added.

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she will only support new Ukraine aid in exchange for policy changes at the southern border.

“I cannot in good conscience move forward with something like this without the parameters of a good immigration policy change,” Moore Capito said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told lawmakers Thursday to be prepared to vote next week on a supplemental proposal.