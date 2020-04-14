Virus response prompts transit cuts, steep drop in air travel

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System began scaling back operations Monday because of low ridership during the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency said it was reducing trolley and bus service by 25% because of a 65% drop in riders since county officials called on residents to stay at home as much as possible to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus.

All bus routes and trolley lines will continue to have service, but the time between buses on some routes will be longer, officials said. No cash will be accepted for bus fares and riders will be required to board buses and trolleys though the back doors for the safety of transit drivers.

The San Diego International Airport is also reporting a major drop in airline traffic. Officials say air traffic to and from the airport has fallen 80% since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport officials said Monday that the financial impact of the pandemic could be six times greater than the impact of th 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The loss of income from air travel could force them to shelve plans to rebuild Terminal 1, but it is still too early to be sure, they said.