Virus prompts new precautions at San Diego airport

SAN DIEGO — All passengers flying in and out of the San Diego International Airport can expect new safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of those new measures include wearing a face covering and keeping an eye out for surfboard floor markings to ensure people stay six feet apart.

Plexiglass has also been installed at all the ticket counters. Passengers will notice new signs warning of enhanced cleaning procedures. Airport employees have to perform personal health screenings before showing up to work.

“It’s a little scary — the whole process — but it does feel a little better since they’re taking the steps they should be taking,” said one traveler headed back to Seattle.

Air travel has been hit significantly hard by COVID-19. A spokesperson for the airport said before the pandemic, about 35,000 people traveled in and out daily. Now that number doesn’t even come close.

“In April, we saw up to a 96% decrease in traffic, although we are starting to see a little more traffic now since some states are easing some restrictions,” said Sabrina LoPiccolo with San Diego International Airport.

Right now, there are no international flights at the airport. FOX 5 was told a majority of people are flying to or from other cities closer to San Diego like Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle and Denver.