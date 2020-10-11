Video shows fire that damaged Chula Vista businesses

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Up to three businesses were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at a strip mall in Chula Vista.

A spokesperson for the Chula Vista Fire Department said they believe the fire started at 1175 3rd Avenue around 5:20 a.m. Firefighters saw smoke coming from the building when they got there. No one was inside.

Firefighters had difficulty getting inside the business because of caging around a roll-up metal door. Video shows crews using a saw to cut through the metal before firefighters got inside and controlled the flames.

The spokesperson said three units in the strip mall were damaged by fire or smoke. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the flames.