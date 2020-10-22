Video released of police shooting in Rancho Peñasquitos

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department released video Thursday of an officer-involved shooting that wounded a 61-year-old Rancho Peñasquitos man last week.

The video posted on YouTube also included the audio of the 911 call that the wounded man’s wife made asking for police to come to the home in the 8500 block of Celtic Court. During that call, the woman said her husband was drunk and refused her requests to leave the room. At several points the husband, later identified as 61-year-old Richard Young, can clearly be heard saying that he plans to commit “suicide by cop.”

Video from two police body cameras shows that when officers arrived at the home, Young and his wife were sitting outside on the porch. As they pulled Young to his feet, he can be seen pulling a revolver from his waistband behind his back and waving it around, pointing it at times toward officers. One officer pulled out his service revolver and shot Young once in the abdomen.

Warning: The raw video below contains graphic language and images that many viewers may find disturbing.

Young was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery. He survived his injuries.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.