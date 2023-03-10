SAN DIEGO — A Good Samaritan tried to put out a car fire with a garden hose in the Normal Heights neighborhood on Thursday night, video shows.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on 3400 block of El Cajon Boulevard.

Eric Davignon said he received a call from his girlfriend who told him she saw flames near their apartment building, while she was driving home. He looked out his back balcony and saw a fire near a fence that separates their building from a parking lot.

Davignon sprung into action. He said he sprinted around the building and grabbed a garden hose, which he carried to the scene. He started spraying water on a car that was on fire as well as the fence in an effort to keep the blaze from spreading to the apartment building.

According to Davignon, fire crews arrived to the scene within minutes and were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

“It could have probably gotten worse, I’m glad we had that hose,” said Davignon. “I don’t fight to many fires but I respond pretty quickly…and I knew where that hose was, so I was on it.”

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. FOX 5 has reached out to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department for more information.