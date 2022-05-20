SAN DIEGO – The victim in a recent City Heights shooting has been identified, authorities said.

On Friday, officials with the San Diego Police Department revealed that 52-year-old Wendell Eddington was the man who was shot and killed earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Monday, May 16, when officers responded to the area of 35th Street and Orange Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Eddington was found in the 4200 block of 35th street. Eddington had sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Despite efforts to save him, the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Homicide Detectives responded to investigate. There is no suspect information

to release at this time. Detectives continue to work on the case, reviewing evidence and

interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the detectives with the San Diego Police Department at 619- 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477