3 people pulled from vehicle crash near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — Three people were pulled from a vehicle after it crashed along Interstate 5 in the Mission Bay area Thursday.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said crews were responding to a vehicle fire on southbound I-5 east of SeaWorld around 11:30 a.m.

SDFD is working a Vehicle Rescue at I-5 Sb. The call was received on 02/06/2020 at 11:33:40 AM and unit(s) arrived at 11:39:57 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/6m7EOjWIwh #FS20020086 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) February 6, 2020

Around 12:30 p.m., fire officials said three people were extricated from a vehicle in connection with the crash.

Two people were taken to a UC San Diego hospital with major injuries and another person was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, Fire-Rescue officials said.

SB I-5 at I-8, all lanes closed due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. #SDCaltransAlert — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 6, 2020

Lanes along southbound I-5 at Interstate 8 were closed as officials worked to clear the area.

Details regarding the extent of the damage caused by the fire and the number of individuals impacted were not immediately available.

