Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke killed in LA home, police say

LOS ANGELES -- An intruder shot and killed a rising New York rapper known as Pop Smoke at a home in Hollywood Hills early Wednesday, law enforcement told the Los Angeles Times.

TMZ first reported the death of the 20-year-old artist, whose full name was Bashar Barakah Jackson.

A caller from the East Coast warned police that several people had broken into their friend's home in the hills above West Hollywood around 5 a.m., LAPD told the Times. The person said at least one person was wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun.

When officers showed up, they found the young rapper suffering from gunshot wounds. Jackson was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the newspaper.

No arrests or descriptions of the intruders have been announced.

As news of the rapper's death spread, figures of the entertainment and music world shared their condolences. Rapper 50 Cent tweeted: “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him.”

"You were too young," Chance the Rapper wrote.

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020