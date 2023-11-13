(KRON) — A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at San Francisco International Airport Monday night, United confirmed.

Flight UA1909 was headed from Los Angeles to Vancouver, but it touched down in the Bay Area due to “a potential security issue on board,” United said. According to Flight Aware, the plane took off at 7:13 p.m. and landed at SFO at 9:28 p.m.

“United flight 1909 diverted to San Francisco this evening due to a potential security issue on board. The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible,” United said.

There were 148 passengers on the plane, and it had an eight-member crew.

United did not expand on the nature of the possible threat. KRON4 has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more and are awaiting a response.