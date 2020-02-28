United Airlines to suspend service between LAX, Tokyo Narita

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amid continued concern over the coronavirus, United Airlines announced Friday it will suspend flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport beginning March 8.

The flights between LAX and Tokyo Narita will remain suspended until at least April 24.

The airline also suspended Tokyo Narita service from Houston and Chicago. United flights to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from San Francisco have not been affected.

United also extended its already-in-place flight suspensions to other regions.

“After evaluating our operations between the U.S. and Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong and Shanghai, we’ve decided to suspend those flights through April 30,” according to an online update from the airline. “We’ve also suspended ticket sales for MileagePlus Award travel and flights between the U.S. and China on our partner airlines through April 30.

“We’re also suspending some service to Tokyo-Narita, Osaka, Singapore and Seoul, and we’ll stay in close contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health organizations as we continue to evaluate our schedule.”

The airline is waiving some flight-change fees and is also offering refunds on some flights to select cities.

Multiple other airlines have already suspended or reduced flights to China and Hong Kong, but United is believed to be the first to halt flights to Japan and Singapore.