Unattended cooking oil sparks house fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A pot of cooking oil left unattended on a lit stove caught fire in a Vista home Tuesday, sparking a blaze that injured two residents and a firefighter and displaced a family of three, authorities said.

The house fire in the 300 block of Dorsey Way erupted shortly before noon, Vista Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol said.

A woman in her 40s who lives in the single-story residence with her parents awoke to the smell of smoke and fled outside, then realized her octogenarian mother was still inside and went back to help her escape, Vander Pol said.

It took a contingent of 22 firefighters from Vista, Oceanside and San Marcos roughly 20 minutes to subdue the flames, which extensively damaged the home and its contents, Vander Pol said.

Medics transported one of the crew members to a hospital along with the two women for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The fire chief declined to specify the nature of the trauma suffered by the three.

Possibly delaying the reporting of the blaze was the fact that the home lacked functional smoke alarms, Vander Pol noted.