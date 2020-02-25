UCSD Health discharges 2nd patient treated for coronavirus

SAN DIEGO — The second patient treated for coronavirus at UC San Diego Health has been released, it was announced Monday.

The hospital is no longer caring for any patients with confirmed or possible cases of the virus.

“The last few weeks have presented numerous challenges,” said Patty Maysent, chief executive officer, UC San Diego Health. “Our skills, strengths and stamina have been tested, and I am proud to say we met the challenges across the board, throughout our health care system and across our broader communities.

“The situation was often fluid and unpredictable, and the doctors, nurses and staff of UC San Diego Health worked tirelessly to support patients in their care with compassion, dignity and respect. They have collaborated daily, sometimes hourly or by the minute, with partners and peers at San Diego County Public Health Services and the CDC.

“In all ways, at all times, their unified mission was — and remains — to keep patients and the public-at-large informed, protected and safe. It is not possible to express the depth of my gratitude for their efforts, professionalism and sacrifice.”