UC San Diego Health to vaccinate 5,000 people per day against COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – UC San Diego Health has partnered with the county of San Diego and plans to vaccinate at least 5,000 people per day against the novel coronavirus starting Monday.

The decision, made Thursday, comes as hospitals throughout the county are bracing for a post-New Year’s Eve surge in infections that will challenge the region’s ability to care for COVID patients, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“With the new partnership, we urgently need hundreds of UC San Diego Health team members to help out,” university officials said through an internal memo distributed on Thursday.

“This is an ‘all hands’ effort as the goal is to vaccinate over 5,000 community members a day. You have the power to help vaccinate our community! We will need licensed and non-licensed team members (faculty, staff, students, and trainees) to step forward to serve in multiple different roles with supervisor approval to ensure a safe vaccine process,” the memo said, according to the Union-Tribune.