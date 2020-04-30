UC San Diego Health nationally recognized with ‘A’ grades for safety

SAN DIEGO – UC San Diego Health has been awarded with double ‘A’ grades Thursday for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

This national distinction recognizes UC San Diego Health’s hospitals in Hillcrest and La Jolla for providing demonstrably safer health care for its patients.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The group assigns letter grades based on a hospital’s record of patient safety, and effective, systemic efforts to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

“Our teams continually demonstrate a relentless commitment to patient safety. Every single one of our team members, across every site, can be commended for these exceptional safety grades, an achievement which translates to protecting our patients in real and measurable ways,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “The goal is always patients who are healed, not harmed, in an environment that is reliably safe and designed for optional outcomes.”

Two of the main drivers of UC San Diego Health’s recent results are positive Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys and reductions in hospital acquired infections.

The surveys show how hospitals are communicating effectively across a number of dimensions with a focus on communication from doctors and nurses, as well as communication about medications, discharge instructions and care transitions.

Additionally, UC San Diego Health has reduced commonly acquired health care-associated infections, such as central line-associated blood stream infections by 30 percent and catheter-associated urinary tract infections by 52 percent when comparing fall 2019 and spring 2020 reporting periods.